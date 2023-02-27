It is necessary to maintain a skin-care routine to relax our body and mind but we often tend to forget to nourish our hands with a healthy dollop of moisturizer. The skin on the top of our hands has fewer sebaceous glands which leads to dryness at a faster pace. Maintaining hygiene is a good practice but you must not know that washing hands constantly and sanitizing is one of cause of skin dryness.

Here are some reasons for moisturizing your palms:

Helps combat ageing

Hands indicate our age and so, it’s important to use a good hydrating hand cream that builds up the skin’s moisture levels, improves skin elasticity and prevents premature wrinkling.

Bonus cuticle care

Dry, outgrown cuticles can be a real pain. When you apply your hand cream, your cuticles are tended to in the process.

Helps you distress

Applying hand cream to your hands and massaging the nerves can give relief to some stress. There are a lot of pressure points on the palms of our hands which when massaged, relax all the nerve tension down.

Here are few tips you can follow to keep your palms nourished:

Switch to organic handwash rather than alcohol-based ones. The same goes for hand balms. Alcohol-free prebiotic palm balms can protect your palms and nourishes your cuticles, provides nail care and keeps your hands germ-free.

Use hand cream formulations that repair your skin barrier as well as help to de-tan your skin.

Re-apply your hand cream throughout the day to keep them nourished.

Remember to apply your hand cream at night, that’s when it works the best.