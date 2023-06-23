In the scorching heat of summer, it is important to stay hydrated and prevent exposure to extreme temperatures outside. If you use air conditioners, a sudden temperature change from an enclosed, air-conditioned facility to the outside environment may cause heat exhaustion, or heat stroke that can harm your body. So, it is suggested to use air conditioner at a moderate temperature and not for a prolonged time.

Here are a few ways that help you to prevent heart stroke:

Stay hydrated

Drink a lot of water to keep yourself hydrated. Drinking a large amount of water helps to eliminate the toxins present in our body.

Wear light-coloured clothes

Wear sober, loose clothes during summer rather than wearing tight clothes. Wear sunglasses and carry umbrella/hat when getting exposed to sun.

Drink ORS

Drink ORS, lemonade and other summer drinks that keep you hydrated. This prevents our body from being dehydrated and maintain the blood sugar level

Avoid strenuous activities

Avoid strenuous activities when the outside temperature is high. This can make you fall ill and drop the glucose level in our body.