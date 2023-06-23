In the scorching heat of summer, it is important to stay hydrated and prevent exposure to extreme temperatures outside. If you use air conditioners, a sudden temperature change from an enclosed, air-conditioned facility to the outside environment may cause heat exhaustion, or heat stroke that can harm your body. So, it is suggested to use air conditioner at a moderate temperature and not for a prolonged time.
Here are a few ways that help you to prevent heart stroke:
- Stay hydrated
Drink a lot of water to keep yourself hydrated. Drinking a large amount of water helps to eliminate the toxins present in our body.
- Wear light-coloured clothes
Wear sober, loose clothes during summer rather than wearing tight clothes. Wear sunglasses and carry umbrella/hat when getting exposed to sun.
- Drink ORS
Drink ORS, lemonade and other summer drinks that keep you hydrated. This prevents our body from being dehydrated and maintain the blood sugar level
- Avoid strenuous activities
Avoid strenuous activities when the outside temperature is high. This can make you fall ill and drop the glucose level in our body.