It is important to stay hydrated during the summer season. Instead of consuming artificially flavoured beverages, choose a natural coolant such as khus sharbat which has several health benefits. Khus sharbat is a green-coloured mixture made of khus essence, sugar, water, and lemon. A thick syrup is prepared from the roots of khus grass that give its green texture.

Khus is a versatile and natural remedy that can be easily included in our diet. Whether consumed as a drink or applied topically, khus is a refreshing and effective way to beat the heat of summer.

Here are some health benefits of khus:

Reduces dehydration

Khus has cooling properties that keep you hydrated and prevent heat stroke and dehydration.

Anti-inflammatory

The calming and cooling effect of khus helps to reduce inflammation, particularly in the nervous and circulatory systems. It is an effective treatment for inflammation caused by sunstroke, and dehydration.

Improves Blood Circulation

Khus is a rich source of iron, manganese, and vitamin B6, which increase blood flow throughout the body.

Prevent kidney stones

Khus contains oxalates that help absorb excess calcium from the blood, preventing calcium deposits and crystallization.