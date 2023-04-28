The summer season has arrived and one needs to take care of their health as one faces many health issues due to the rise of temperature. We need to keep ourselves hydrated to maintain fluid and electrolyte balance in the body. Dehydration can cause acute kidney injury while drinking sugary drinks balances the glucose level in our body and maintain kidney health. Eating a healthy and balanced diet, exercising regularly, maintaining blood sugar levels and blood pressure can also protect your kidneys in this scorching heat of summer. Coconut water, lemon juice, and buttermilk must be added to our regular diet in the summer.

The kidney plays an important role in maintaining salt and water balance in the body besides removing toxins. For performing these functions, it requires blood supply at rate of 1 litre/minute. It is estimated that chronic kidney disease (CKD) or acute kidney injury are present in 15% of individuals who frequently work in hot environments. The risk is higher in new-born babies and senior citizens as well as those with diabetes or pre-existing kidney disease.

Heat waves can lead to dehydration which can impact the kidneys. Severe dehydration can lead to kidney damage. During the heat wave, it’s important to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water and fruit juice and vegetable juice. It’s better to avoid sugary drinks and caffeine as it increases the risk of dehydration.

Another way that extreme heat can impact the kidneys is by causing heat exhaustion. This condition occurs when the body becomes overheated leading to symptoms such as dizziness, nausea, and confusion.

Here are some ways to maintain kidney health during summer:

Healthy diet

Eating a balanced diet low in salt, fat and sugar may help to prevent kidney disease. Foods high in antioxidants, like fruits and vegetables are good for the kidneys.

Drink adequate fluids

Dehydration can cause kidney stone formation. When there is not enough water in the body, the urine becomes more concentrated.

Regular exercise

Exercise is the medicine for every health issue and keeps us healthy. Regular exercise can improve kidney function by lowering blood pressure and reducing the risk of diabetes and heart disease.

Monitor blood pressure and blood sugar levels

The two major causes of kidney disease are high blood pressure and diabetes. It is required to regularly keep a check on blood pressure and blood sugar levels.

Regular-check ups

Regular kidney function tests help to detect any problem in the early stage that prevent surgeries for severe kidney problem allowing for prompt treatment of the condition.