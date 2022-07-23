Guwahati: With one fresh death, the fatalities due to Japanese Encephalitis in Assam have increased to 38 this month.

The state recorded 15 fresh cases taking the caseload to 251. The new fatality due to the infection was reported from Biswanath district in the last 24 hours, the National Health Mission, Assam said in the press release.

According to the NHM, since July 1, at least 38 people have died and 238 people have fallen ill after being infected by the vector-borne disease in more than 20 of the 35 districts.

With the direction of the NHM authorities, District Rapid Response Teams were constituted to keep a close watch on the situation and to take preventive measures.



Japanese Encephalitis and malaria kill many people in Assam every year, specifically during the monsoon season which usually starts in May and stretches to October.



Principal Secretary, Health, Avinash Joshi and NHM Director M.S. Lakshmi Priya are in close touch with the district authorities and asked them to remain proactive to deal with the situation

The NHM has also issued a standard operating procedure and guidelines to tackle the situation arising from the outbreak of Japanese Encephalitis.



The health workers have been conducting massive awareness against Japanese Encephalitis.



Last year, at least 40 deaths were reported due to Japanese Encephalitis, officials said.



Japanese Encephalitis is transmitted by infected mosquitoes mainly during the monsoon.