Guwahati: Shifting to a new house can be hectic and especially when you have a lot of furniture in your house. Most of the time, hiring a truck and then hiring a few persons to help you with the shifting can be a solution but it is also a very hard task to do.

A massive floating population live in Guwahati and most of the time, they are the ones who are need shifting the most as most of them due to various reason keep changing houses.

One major reason for people shifting their houses is the need of a better place to live.

Nowadays, instead of searching for a truck, one can simply hire a company that will do the shifting for them.

These packers and movers will charge a fee according to the distance and the amount of furniture and other items you have.

We have sorted out a list for you.

Here are the top 10 packers and movers in Guwahati:

1. Aashu Logistics And Packings Pvt Ltd

House No. 6, Jayanagar, Khanapara, Guwahati – 781022

Phone: 7947372677

2. Om Sai Packers and Movers

Sonikuchi Path, Beharbari, Guwahati – 781029

Phone: 7002739087

3. Adhunik Transport Of INDIA

1st Floor, Hong Kong Market, Danish Road, Panbazar, Guwahati – 781001, Opposite Gold Cinema Hall

Phone: 7947372565

4. Rhino Packers and Movers

House No. 47, Shanti Path, Jaya Nagar, Khanapara, Guwahati, Assam 781022

Phone: 9394937202

5. Kiranshree Movers and Packers

Kahilipara Main Rd, opp. ganeshmandir C/O B.K Timber wood shop, Mula Gabharu Path, Ganeshguri, Guwahati, Assam 781006

Phone: 8876414773

6. Brothers Packers And Movers

House NO- 02 , A.G Colony, Nandan Path, Guwahati, Assam 781028

Phone: 7002811765

7. Yash Trans Packers And Movers

Main Office: House, 36, Surujmukhi Path, near Hockey Stadium Road, Beharbari, Guwahati, Assam 781034

Phone: 9678413001

8. Pooja Movers and Packers

Sarusajai Mahananda Rangmor Nagar Jamuli Path, near Godwins School, GHY, Assam 781040

Phone: 8453967070

9. Arpan India Packers & Movers Pvt Ltd

Office No 1, Garchuk – Pamohi Rd, near Rahul Parking, Deochutal, Guwahati, Assam 781029

Phone: 8099950478

10. Pack & Carry

KK Bhatta Rd, opposite jaganatha homeo hall, Silpukhuri, Chenikuthi, Guwahati, Assam 781003

Phone: 98640 60931