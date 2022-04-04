Guwahati: Shifting to a new house can be hectic and especially when you have a lot of furniture in your house. Most of the time, hiring a truck and then hiring a few persons to help you with the shifting can be a solution but it is also a very hard task to do.
A massive floating population live in Guwahati and most of the time, they are the ones who are need shifting the most as most of them due to various reason keep changing houses.
One major reason for people shifting their houses is the need of a better place to live.
Also Read: Assam: Illegal sawmill busted at Dibrugarh, timber worth Rs 1 lakh seized
Nowadays, instead of searching for a truck, one can simply hire a company that will do the shifting for them.
These packers and movers will charge a fee according to the distance and the amount of furniture and other items you have.
We have sorted out a list for you.
Here are the top 10 packers and movers in Guwahati:
1. Aashu Logistics And Packings Pvt Ltd
House No. 6, Jayanagar, Khanapara, Guwahati – 781022
Phone: 7947372677
2. Om Sai Packers and Movers
Sonikuchi Path, Beharbari, Guwahati – 781029
Phone: 7002739087
3. Adhunik Transport Of INDIA
1st Floor, Hong Kong Market, Danish Road, Panbazar, Guwahati – 781001, Opposite Gold Cinema Hall
Phone: 7947372565
4. Rhino Packers and Movers
House No. 47, Shanti Path, Jaya Nagar, Khanapara, Guwahati, Assam 781022
Phone: 9394937202
5. Kiranshree Movers and Packers
Kahilipara Main Rd, opp. ganeshmandir C/O B.K Timber wood shop, Mula Gabharu Path, Ganeshguri, Guwahati, Assam 781006
Phone: 8876414773
6. Brothers Packers And Movers
House NO- 02 , A.G Colony, Nandan Path, Guwahati, Assam 781028
Phone: 7002811765
7. Yash Trans Packers And Movers
Main Office: House, 36, Surujmukhi Path, near Hockey Stadium Road, Beharbari, Guwahati, Assam 781034
Phone: 9678413001
8. Pooja Movers and Packers
Sarusajai Mahananda Rangmor Nagar Jamuli Path, near Godwins School, GHY, Assam 781040
Phone: 8453967070
9. Arpan India Packers & Movers Pvt Ltd
Office No 1, Garchuk – Pamohi Rd, near Rahul Parking, Deochutal, Guwahati, Assam 781029
Phone: 8099950478
10. Pack & Carry
KK Bhatta Rd, opposite jaganatha homeo hall, Silpukhuri, Chenikuthi, Guwahati, Assam 781003
Phone: 98640 60931