Guwahati: The Special Task Force (STF) of the Assam Police arrested two suspected drug peddlers in Guwahati on Thursday.

The STF seized substantial contraband and stolen goods from the suspects.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The operation, which took place on Thursday, was carried out simultaneously at 14th Mile Jorabat and Tamulikuchi under the Basistha Police Station.

The arrested individuals, 26-year-old Blestar Sylliang (alias Dang) and 25-year-old Shahid Marbaniang (alias Pai) were found with 21 vials of suspected heroin allegedly meant for peddling.

The STF seized the consignment weighing 27.73 grams, Rs 22,775 in cash, 14 stolen mobile phones, an additional mobile phone, 10 empty vials and 21 syringes.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The suspects were taken into custody and further legal actions have been initiated against them.