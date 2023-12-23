Guwahati: A man has been arrested by the police for allegedly raping a minor girl near the Basistha Temple in Guwahati, Assam.

As per reports, the minor girl was raped inside a toilet booth at the temple premises in Guwahati.

The accused was identified as Khanin Kalita.

After the victim filed a complaint with Basistha Police, a search operation was launched to find the culprit.

According to officials, Basistha Police managed to nab the accused from a bordering village in Meghalaya.

He is currently being questioned in connection with the crime.

Further details are awaited.