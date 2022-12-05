Guwahati: The police have apprehended a person from Morigaon in connection with the Purabi Diary distributor, Ranjit Bora murder case.

According to sources, the person has been identified as Janoik Ali.

As per reports, the person detained is a resident of Panjabari in Guwahati but he was arrested from Morigaon while he was living at his in-laws’ house.

He is currently being interrogated by the police to find out if he was involved in the murder. and robbery.

It may be mentioned that on November 21, a distributor of Purabi Diary – Ranjit Bora was shot inside the car he was travelling to a bank in Guwahati, Assam to deposit money.

After being shot, Ranjit Bora was immediately shifted to the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) in Guwahati, Assam.

Bora was declared dead at the GMCH in Guwahati, Assam.