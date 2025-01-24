Guwahati: A minor girl undergoing treatment at Guwahati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) in Guwahati, Assam was allegedly sexually assaulted.

While initially it was reported that she was assaulted by a sanitation worker of the hospital, it was later alleged that a woman was also involved in the incident.

The victim, who was allegedly assaulted by two members of the hospital’s cleaning staff, reported the incident at Bhangagarh Police Station on January 21, 2025.

The police according to a press statement, registered a case (Bhangagarh PS Case No. 18/2025) under the POCSO Act and arrested two accused individuals, identified as Abdul Rashid and Karabi Roy on Friday.

Both accused have been forwarded to judicial custody, a statement said.

The police added that the victim received medical attention as per the POCSO Act and her statement has been judicially recorded.

Additionally, material and technical evidence have been collected scientifically as part of the investigation.

While the report of arrest was shared late on Friday evening, there were allegations that the GMCH administration had tried to cover up the incident.