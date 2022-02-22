Guwahati: After a businessman was shot dead in Guwahait’s Chatribari area on Monday, locals have now questioned the police on how could people roam around with arms despite so many check posts and operations across the city.

A businessman, identified as Avdesh Yadav was shot dead by unidentified bike-borne assailants near his residence on Monday night.

He was shot in the chest three times at a point-blank range.

After the incident locals and neighbours of the deceased claimed that they suspect the assailants to be from Bihar and were allegedly sent by a person named W Yadav.

Police too claimed that there was a chance of some personal enmity behind the killing and they were investigating all aspects of the case.

However, locals gathered around the house of Yadav and asked how could such an incident take place in the middle of the city.

One of his relatives questioned that every now and then police intercept motorcycles in the city and check them even if they are following the rules, they how could assailants escape the police and execute such a crime.

Garment traders in Fancy Bazar too protested against the incident demanding justice for the deceased.