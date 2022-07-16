What excites you more- playing your favorite game or getting free rewards? What if we tell you that you can get both. Garena Free Fire MAX players can not only enjoy playing the game but can also claim free rewards using redemption codes. Yes, similar to Garena Free Fire, Garena Free Fire MAX players can also claim in-game items like characters, weapons, skins, and much more for free. The steps to claim the rewards are simple and easy. To claim the freebies today you need to visit the Free Fire redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

As the name says, Garena Free Fire MAX is the higher version of Garena Free Fire with more advanced effects, animations, and graphics. Players can know that the codes which can be used to claim the freebies are also same as that of the Garena Free Fire along with the website which you need to visit to redeem the codes. Also, the players of Garena Free Fire who already have an account can login to Free Fire MAX by using their existing Free Fire account.

Garena Free Fire has been banned in India and now players there are playing Garena Free Fire MAX. However, it is also limited to only the Android users. Garena Free Fire MAX has been removed for download from the App Store in India, but the android users can still play it by downloading it from the Google Play store.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for July 17, 2022 :

FVB3 23N4 H1SI Elite Pass FO9I JH4B 3VR5 Titian mark gun skins P4A5 RF3V BN3J Justice Fighter F0OI 3J0H B4RV Outfit F56T GHBN 3E4O Free Pet FBNJ KO98 765R Diamond Royale Voucher FXAQ 23ER F6BN Paloma Character F3DE 34RF V1JI Flight Loot Box SXSD 23ER TY8J Black Dragon backpack SMKJ U765 R2SY 3x Weapon Royale Voucher

