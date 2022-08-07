What excites you more- playing your favorite game or getting free rewards? What if we tell you that you can get both. Garena Free Fire MAX players can not only enjoy playing the game but can also claim free rewards using redemption codes. Yes, similar to Free Fire, Free Fire MAX players can also claim in-game items like characters, weapons, skins, and much more for free. The steps to claim the rewards are simple and easy. To claim the freebies today you need to visit the Free Fire redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

As the name says, Free Fire MAX is the higher version of Free Fire with more advanced effects, animations, and graphics. Players can know that the codes which can be used to claim the freebies are also same as that of the Garena Free Fire along with the website which you need to visit to redeem the codes. Also, the players of Garena Free Fire who already have an account can login to Free Fire MAX by using their existing Free Fire account.

Garena Free Fire has been banned in India and now players there are playing Garena Free Fire MAX. However, it is also limited to only the Android users. Garena Free Fire MAX has been removed for download from the App Store in India, but the android users can still play it by downloading it from the Google Play store.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for August 8, 2022 :

FBJ9-MTXB-9XAP

5R8S-AGS5-MCK5

2K5A-WHD3-FKWB

XKVJ-M65A-NPUQ

AMCT-7DU2-K2U2

LQ6Q-2A95-G29F

HDQK-XDFJ-7D4H

QA97-CXS2-J0F0

W73D-61AW-NGL2

FV5B NJ45 IT8U

F7YG T1BE 456Y

FJBH VFS4 TY23

F87G YF3D GE6B

F5J6 YUH7 6GVT

F4N5 K6LY OU9I

FH2G YFDH E34G

EH4J I5T8 7G6Y

FDG3 H45R T8G7

FF5D SR4E QD1F

