What excites you more- playing your favorite game or getting free rewards? What if we tell you that you can get both. Garena Free Fire MAX players can not only enjoy playing the game but can also claim free rewards using redemption codes. Yes, similar to Free Fire, Free Fire MAX players can also claim in-game items like characters, weapons, skins, and much more for free. The steps to claim the rewards are simple and easy. To claim the freebies today you need to visit the Free Fire redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

As the name says, Free Fire MAX is the higher version of Free Fire with more advanced effects, animations, and graphics. Players can know that the codes which can be used to claim the freebies are also same as that of the Garena Free Fire along with the website which you need to visit to redeem the codes. Also, the players of Garena Free Fire who already have an account can login to Free Fire MAX by using their existing Free Fire account.

Garena Free Fire has been banned in India and now players there are playing Garena Free Fire MAX. However, it is also limited to only the Android users. Garena Free Fire MAX has been removed for download from the App Store in India, but the android users can still play it by downloading it from the Google Play store.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for August 19, 2022 :

FF7MJ31CXKRG

FFPO8BS5JW2D

PJNF5CQBAJLK

F7AC2YXE6RF2

FEICJGW9NKYT

KEYVGQC3CT8Q

67IBBMSL7AK8G

FVRTNJ45IT8U

F4BHK6LYOU9I

FHLOYFDHE34G

F767T1BE456Y

FJ89VFS4TY23

FR5GYF3DGE6B

FFICJGW9NKYT

YXY3EGTLHGJX

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

W0JJAFV3TU5E

FU9CGS4Q9P4E

B6IYCTNH4PV3

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF10HXQBBH2J

WLSGJXS5KFYR

FF119MB3PFA5

FF11WFNPP956

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF11DAKX4WHV

ZRJAPH294KV5

WLSGJXS5KFYR

WOJJAFV3TU5E

FF10617KGUF9

FF11NJN5YS3E

B61YCTNH4PV3

YXY3EGTLHGJX

FF11HHGCGK3B

FF10GCGXRNHY

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

FF11NJN5YS3E

MSJX8VM25B95

RRQ3SSJTN9UK

W4GPFVK2MR2C

MQJWNBVHYAQM

FF7MUY4ME6SC

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF11WFNPP956

WCMERVCMUSZ9

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

X99TK56XDJ4X

SARG886AV5GR

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

WLSGJXS5KFYR

FF11WFNPP956

YXY3EGTLHGJX

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF11HHGCGK3B

W0JJAFV3TU5E

B6IYCTNH4PV3

U8S47JGJH5MG

VNY3MQWNKEGU

ZZATXB24QES8

MCPTFNXZF4TA

FF119MB3PFA5

FF10617KGUF9

ZRJAPH294KV5

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

FF10GCGXRNHY

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF11NJN5YS3E

SARG886AV5GR

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFICJGW9NKYT

FF11DAKX4WHV

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFIC33NTEUKA

