What excites you more- playing your favorite game or getting free rewards? What if we tell you that you can get both. Garena Free Fire MAX players can not only enjoy playing the game but can also claim free rewards using redemption codes. Yes, similar to Free Fire, Free Fire MAX players can also claim in-game items like characters, weapons, skins, and much more for free. The steps to claim the rewards are simple and easy. To claim the freebies today you need to visit the Free Fire redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.
As the name says, Free Fire MAX is the higher version of Free Fire with more advanced effects, animations, and graphics. Players can know that the codes which can be used to claim the freebies are also same as that of the Garena Free Fire along with the website which you need to visit to redeem the codes. Also, the players of Garena Free Fire who already have an account can login to Free Fire MAX by using their existing Free Fire account.
Garena Free Fire has been banned in India and now players there are playing Garena Free Fire MAX. However, it is also limited to only the Android users. Garena Free Fire MAX has been removed for download from the App Store in India, but the android users can still play it by downloading it from the Google Play store.
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for August 17, 2022 :
FF7MJ31CXKRG
FFPO8BS5JW2D
PJNF5CQBAJLK
F7AC2YXE6RF2
FEICJGW9NKYT
KEYVGQC3CT8Q
67IBBMSL7AK8G
FVRTNJ45IT8U
F4BHK6LYOU9I
FHLOYFDHE34G
F767T1BE456Y
FJ89VFS4TY23
FR5GYF3DGE6B
FFICJGW9NKYT
FFAC2YXE6RF2
FFBBCVQZ4MWA
W0JJAFV3TU5E
FU9CGS4Q9P4E
B6IYCTNH4PV3
FF10HXQBBH2J
FF119MB3PFA5
FF11DAKX4WHV
ZRJAPH294KV5
WOJJAFV3TU5E
FF10617KGUF9
FF11NJN5YS3E
B61YCTNH4PV3
FF11HHGCGK3B
FF10GCGXRNHY
J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
FF11NJN5YS3E
MSJX8VM25B95
RRQ3SSJTN9UK
W4GPFVK2MR2C
MQJWNBVHYAQM
FF7MUY4ME6SC
WCMERVCMUSZ9
8F3QZKNTLWBZ
SARG886AV5GR
8F3QZKNTLWBZ
W0JJAFV3TU5E
U8S47JGJH5MG
VNY3MQWNKEGU
ZZATXB24QES8
MCPTFNXZF4TA
FF119MB3PFA5
FF10617KGUF9
ZRJAPH294KV5
Y6ACLK7KUD1N
FF10GCGXRNHY
SARG886AV5GR
FFCO8BS5JW2D
FFAC2YXE6RF2
FFICJGW9NKYT
FF11DAKX4WHV
FF9MJ31CXKRG
FFIC33NTEUKA
