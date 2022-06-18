What excites you more- playing your favorite game or getting free rewards? What if we tell you that you can get both. Garena Free Fire MAX players can not only enjoy playing the game but can also claim free rewards using redemption codes. Yes, similar to Garena Free Fire, Garena Free Fire MAX players can also claim in-game items like characters, weapons, skins, and much more for free. The steps to claim the rewards are simple and easy. To claim the freebies today you need to visit the Free Fire redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

As the name says, Garena Free Fire MAX is the higher version of Garena Free Fire with more advanced effects, animations, and graphics. Players can know that the codes which can be used to claim the freebies are also same as that of the Garena Free Fire along with the website which you need to visit to redeem the codes. Also, the players of Garena Free Fire who already have an account can login to Free Fire MAX by using their existing Free Fire account.

Also read : Which Free Fire players can get V Badge in Free Fire? Know how here?

Garena Free Fire has been banned in India and now players there are playing Garena Free Fire MAX. However, it is also limited to only the Android users. Garena Free Fire MAX has been removed for download from the App Store in India, but the android users can still play it by downloading it from the Google Play store.

Also read : Garena Free Fire Max June 18 Redeem Codes : Here’s how to redeem code

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for June 19, 2022 :

AN3CIK5XSBST

ME5866OGLPQZ

BMTMP22W3OZ7

QW0LSEK9U86B

AO02ZLKJDPGV

7L5Z3DHOS8YJ

8JQT2WZEUNKF

C24INWB3YFPD

FU5OPKTT56LP

RNTW4A2TMCVU

O8Y0P7BZ150T

Q1RC5NPZ2C2F

66QSZD5ZEMHH

O1W9PGX13WO8

P0E12EY41QCS

LXXEP7XZQ5KT

UV1QN0QGG9OB

K1KK7Y7RN1FT

E5VD23639TTJ

DFL6QE534M5O

6J40XMCIVNBZ

Also read : Which Free Fire players can get V Badge in Free Fire? Know how here?