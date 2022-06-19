What excites you more- playing your favorite game or getting free rewards? What if we tell you that you can get both. Garena Free Fire MAX players can not only enjoy playing the game but can also claim free rewards using redemption codes. Yes, similar to Garena Free Fire, Garena Free Fire MAX players can also claim in-game items like characters, weapons, skins, and much more for free. The steps to claim the rewards are simple and easy. To claim the freebies today you need to visit the Free Fire redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

As the name says, Garena Free Fire MAX is the higher version of Garena Free Fire with more advanced effects, animations, and graphics. Players can know that the codes which can be used to claim the freebies are also same as that of the Garena Free Fire along with the website which you need to visit to redeem the codes. Also, the players of Garena Free Fire who already have an account can login to Free Fire MAX by using their existing Free Fire account.

Also read : Which Free Fire players can get V Badge in Free Fire? Know how here?

Garena Free Fire has been banned in India and now players there are playing Garena Free Fire MAX. However, it is also limited to only the Android users. Garena Free Fire MAX has been removed for download from the App Store in India, but the android users can still play it by downloading it from the Google Play store.

Also read : Free Fire MAX : How to get and use Crystal Energy

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for June 20, 2022 :

FF7W SM7C N44Z

FFA9 UV8X 4H7D

9EHDK5GDEW6DRDM5

FF46 0C2II VYU

JIJY L8T4 6V2Z

8JKN XUB9 6C9P

8F8U Q5XP DKA7

MV9C Q97L QJOL

FXCV BNNK DSXC

F0KM JNLV CXSD

DWF3F71VE2D708EK

FFTQ T5PR MCNX

FF7W 7M0C N44Z

FFA9 UVHX 4H7D

FFA0 E811 YL2D

FFX6 0C4II VYU

JIMY LVT4 6V2Z

88KN XUB9 6C9P

8F9U QJXP DKA7

MV9C Q27L QJOL

FX8V BNMK DSXC

3GF3851KB8H4JE2A

FF12 NYW9 4A00

FF8Q T5IR MCNX

Also read : Free Fire MAX : How to get new Azure Stormbringer bundle and rare emotes