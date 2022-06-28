Guwahati: After the ban of Free Fire, Garena’s Free Fire MAX may have been the most played mobile game in the county.

The Free Fire MAX technically is the same Free Fire but with better visuals or graphics but with the same gameplay.

The downloads or regular players of the game have seen a surge in the past few months.

Now, Free Fire MAX offers a lot of rewards for the players and claiming these can sometimes be quite easy and sometimes quite complex.

How to claim rewards with top-up events on the Indian server of Free Fire MAX

The top-up events allow users to claim rewards after purchasing a certain number of diamonds.

Here are the steps to get the top-up rewards

Step 1: Players should open the Free Fire MAX app and sign in using the platform linked to their game accounts.

Step 2: Users can spot a “diamond” icon on the main screen lobby, and they can tap on the same.

Step 3: They can remain on the “Top-Up” tab and select the “310-diamond” bundle available for ? 250.

Step 4: Players must complete the transaction using their preferred method. They can use Google Play Balance (available for free via Google Opinion Rewards) to acquire diamonds for free.

Step 5: Once users have made the purchase, they can switch to the “Top-Up Events” tab and claim both rewards.

Once rewarded, the can be equipped from the inventory.