Guwahati: The much-publicized Amrit Brikhya Andolan—a tree plantation drive that earned the Assam government a world record—has revealed a shocking tale of mismanagement and failure.

A recent RTI reply from the Assam Forest Department has revealed that a fire completely destroyed the plantation in Sikaridanga in Udalguri district, resulting in a loss of Rs 3.13 crore in government funds.

On September 24, 2023, the Assam government made headlines for setting a world record under the Amrit Brikhya Andolan by planting 1 million saplings in 24 hours across 113 hectares of land in Sikaridanga, Udalguri. This initiative was part of a larger state-wide drive, where over 110 million seedlings were planted in a single day on September 17, 2023.

However, less than two years later, not a single sapling remains in Sikaridanga. A massive fire broke out on March 9, reducing the entire plantation to ashes. Forest officials attribute the fire to miscreants, but they have yet to identify any suspects.

The shocking state of affairs was revealed through an RTI inquiry filed by activist Dilip Nath, who accused the government of wasting taxpayer money due to improper execution and oversight.

Criticizing the lack of proper planning and supervision, activist Dilip Nath questioned the viability of the plantation project.

“The Chief Minister launched the Amrit Brikhya Andolan with much fanfare, leveraging funds from external sources for its implementation. However, due to mismanagement by officials, the project has completely failed. If the CM visits Sikaridanga today, he will witness the reality—not a single plant remains,” he said.

“The government spent crores of rupees on this scheme, yet the forest department failed to protect the plantation. This is just one example—similar cases may exist across Assam,” Nath added.

The fire incident raises serious questions about the project’s execution and monitoring: Why was Rs 3.13 crore spent on a plantation that was not adequately protected?

Why was dry land chosen for the plantation, given the known risk of fire hazards? Was the fire accidental or an act of sabotage? If sabotage, who is responsible? Has the state government conducted any review of the project’s impact?

The destruction of the Sikaridanga plantation raises concerns about the overall success of the Amrit Brikhya Andolan across the state.

With over Rs 560.8 crore reportedly spent on the project, environmentalists and activists are demanding a comprehensive audit to assess the actual survival rate of the saplings planted under the scheme.