Guwahati: People across the globe observed World Environment Day with the theme Only One Earth”, with a focus on “living sustainably in harmony with nature” today.

The event was first held in 1973 and is the biggest environment-related observance.

The World Environment Day observance is led by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the event will be hosted by Sweden.

UNEP in a statement said, “The 2022 World Environment Day campaign #OnlyOneEarth calls for collective, transformative action on a global scale to celebrate, protect and restore our planet.”

The UNEP further call on individuals, businesses and governments to share their ideas on what they are doing to help the environment.

“World Environment Day #OnlyOneEarth calls for collective transformative action on a global scale to celebrate, protect and restore our planet, our common home,” it said adding, “Register your environmental events, campaigns and advocacy as an Earth Action Number and share your impact with the world.”

An interactive map was also put out by UNEP that shows various environmental actions being taken across the world.

UNEP added, “We must go from harming the planet to healing it.”

The UNEP further added, “From an electric vehicle rally in Cairo to a massive cyclathon in Mumbai to an e-waste drive in Bucharest, you will be able to catch up with some of the latest outcomes from one of the biggest days for the environment.”

“Join people around the world, build your Earth Action Number with actions and events, and share your impact with the world”, it said.