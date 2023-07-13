New Delhi: A group of more than 100 former civil servants have written to all members of parliament, urging them to reject the Forest Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

The group, which is called the Constitutional Conduct Group (CCG), is concerned about the contents of the Bill as well as the process being followed in passing it.

The CCG argues that the Bill would allow for the diversion of large tracts of forest land for non-forest purposes, such as defence projects, infrastructure development, and tourism. This would have a devastating impact on the environment, as well as on the livelihoods of forest-dependent communities.

The CCG also points out that the Bill would overturn the Supreme Court’s judgment in the Godavarman case, which defined forests as any piece of land that resembles the dictionary meaning of forest. This would allow for the destruction of even the most degraded forests.

The CCG further argues that the Bill does not contain any provisions to protect the rights of forest-dependent communities. This means that these communities could be evicted from their homes and lands without any compensation.

The CCG concludes by urging MPs to reject the Forest Conservation (Amendment) Bill in its present form. They argue that the Bill would do more harm than good, and that it would be a betrayal of India’s commitment to environmental protection.

“The Forest Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 is a dangerous piece of legislation that would have a devastating impact on India’s forests and environment. We urge all MPs to reject this Bill in its present form,” the CCG said in the letter.

The CCG’s letter has been sent to all members of parliament, as well as to the Prime Minister and the Minister of Environment, Forests and Climate Change.