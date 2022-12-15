Dimapur: The Sustainable Development Goal Coordination Centre (SDGCC) of the Nagaland planning and coordination department has launched the third edition of the ‘Nagaland for Green Christmas’ campaign this year.

The campaign focuses on mobilising all the residents of the state to celebrate a sustainable and environment-friendly Christmas. Its key objective is to align the Christmas festival celebration to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) dissemination and spark on-ground action across the state for making this Christmas and beyond sustainable, the department said on Thursday.

Nagaland has shared the responsibility to make SDGs a reality for the state, the country and the world as a whole.

The department said Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year but not the most environmentally friendly. It said ‘Nagaland for Green Christmas’ is an endeavor to continue the effort towards a statewide sustainable and environment-friendly Christmas to reduce carbon emissions.

“From the type of decorations we buy to the food we eat, everything – no matter how big or small – can make a huge difference,” it said. Some of the simple and effective ways of having a greener Christmas would be avoiding plastics, decorating eco-friendly Christmas trees, do-it-yourself (DIY) decorations, switching to LED lights, gifting reusable essentials, sending e-cards, buying ethically, composting the leftovers, connecting to nature, and suchlike.

“The key is to be mindful and incorporate small changes and considerations into our normal routine- think about the items we buy, how we use them, and how we dispose of them as well,” the department said.

The SDGCC is also encouraging residents of the state to share their eco-friendly celebration story via social media handles tagging @sdgccnagaland with hashtags- #NagalandForSDGs #NagalandForGreenChristmas. One may visit SDGCC’s social media handles for more information.

The Nagaland government through the SDGCC has been mobilising individuals, communities, departments, institutions and agencies to take action for the achievement of the SDGs, whilst building coalitions across communities and societies at the local level. This is yet another effort towards achieving the SDG Vision 2030, the department added.