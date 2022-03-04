Six lions and six tigers have been evacuated by authorities from Ukraine.

The big cats were evacuated from a zoo in Kyiv and taken to Poznan Zoo in neighbouring Poland.

Two wild cats and a wild dog were also evacuated by the authorities.

The animals were loaded onto a lorry and made a two-day journey to Poland.

A Ukrainian lorry drove the animals nearly 1000 kilometres to the Polish border while avoiding the Zhytomyr region, which the invading Russian forces have bombarded, spokeswoman Malgorzata Chodyla told new agency AFP.

The lorry also had to make a pit stop bang opposite a convoy of Russian tank during their course of journey.

At the border, the animals were transferred to a Polish lorry.

Staff at the Kyiv zoo have been living with their families in the zoo since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began to take care of the animals. They call themselves the 'zoo military commune' https://t.co/tUWexW9VMX pic.twitter.com/5uUsSQHhIt — Reuters (@Reuters) March 4, 2022