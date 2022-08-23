Guwahati: “I will be the hero of my biopic. I don’t want anyone else to play my role if at all any biopic is made on me in future”, the Forestman of India, Padmasri Jadav Molai Payeng said.

The man who is said to have planted more than 4 crore trees was addressing India’s biggest gathering of Environmental professionals representing some of the best-known corporate houses and public sector undertakings, and government bodies.

He was addressing them on the opening day of the two-day National Summit.

Jadav Molai Payeng graced the meeting as a guest of honour at the National Summit being organised by the New Delhi-based Greentech Foundation.

Replying to a question about his bio-pic, he said, “I will do my role. I may not know acting, but still, I can live in that role.”

Explaining his journey to 250 plus well-known environment professionals drawn from across India, he said, “The only thing I know is planting trees. And I continue to do so till my last breath. I eat, sleep, drink, and breathe tree plantations. I can’t think of anything beyond that.”

“Unfortunately, there is not much land available in Assam to plant more trees”, he added

“I went on to plant saplings and seeds along a dry sandbar by the Brahmaputra in Assam, creating a forest that stands at 550 hectares today on the island of Majuli near Jorhat”, he explained.