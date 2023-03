A group of people, claiming to be “concerned citizens of Longding district” on Saturday alleged that the projects approved by the planning department in the budget estimate (BE)-2022-23 for Longding district “are individual-centric and not in the greater interest of the state and the district.”

Representing the group in a press conference here, one Manye Wangpan claimed that “most the projects are unreal, dubious and malicious to fill the coffers of a few individuals.”