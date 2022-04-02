Jalpaiguri: In a strange incident, the forest department in West Bengal has rescued at least three kangaroos in the past 48 hours from two different locations in Jalpaiguri.

As per sources, on Friday, two injured kangaroos were rescued from near Gajoldoba in Jalpaiguri.

Just hours after that, another kangaroo was rescued from the Farabari-Nepali area in the Dabgram forest range of Jalpaiguri.

Baikunthupur forest division has initiated an investigation into the entire matter.

They are trying to ascertain who brought them here and what was the reason behind bringing the animals to the forest.

The kangaroos rescued on Friday had critical injuries on their bodies and have been sent to the Bengal safari park for further treatment.

Earlier in March police found a kangaroo at Pakhriguri on the Bengal-Assam border that was allegedly being smuggled.

The police said that the kangaroo was found during a routine check of all vehicles.

It was being transported in a truck that came from Assam’s side to Bengal.

Sources informed that the said animals may have reached the area as a part of an exotic meat smuggling racket.

In many countries, Kangaroos meat is considered to be a delicacy and many there are some industries that breed kangaroos and other such animals for their meat.

A source said that there might be a possibility that the rescued animals have been brought from Thailand instead of Australia.

There are many farms in Thailand that breed such animals.

These animals might have been brought in from Thailand for consumption but the department is checking for further clues.