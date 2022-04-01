Dibrugarh: A 15-year-old girl shot herself in the head with a pistol at her residence at Amollapatty Guard quarter in Assam’s Dibrugarh on Friday afternoon.

The minor girl, identified as Ishani Bezbaruah, was admitted to Assam Medical College & Hospital (AMCH) in critical condition.

She is under ventilation support. The incident took place at her residence at Amollapatty, Dibrugarh at around 12:30 pm.

Her father is an authorized arms dealer, who runs his arms business from his shop “DKB Gun House”. The shop is attached to his residence.

Speaking to Northeast Now, Dibrugarh additional SP (HQ) Bitul Chetia said, “Right now we cannot say it was a case of suicide attempt or not. An investigation will clarify the whole incident.”