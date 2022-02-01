GUWAHATI: In a bid to increase footfall in Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, an Elephant Feeding Centre has been launched at Mihimukh in Assam.

MK Yadava, chief wildlife warden, Assam on Monday inaugurated the Elephant Camp (domestic elephant feeding centre).

The visiting time for tourists will be from 3.30 pm to 5 pm.



The concept of feeding the pachyderms was undertaken to attract tourists as well as to develop an understanding among the visitors on how to live in sync with the animals.

As per reports, this is a first-of-its-kind initiative adopted by the authorities and visitors will be able to feed the elephants under the monitoring of vets and elephant keepers.

While speaking to the media, the Director of Kaziranga National Park P Sivakumar said that a total of 15 elephants can be fed at a time.

Elephant camp, Mihimukh, Kaziranga pic.twitter.com/WboWeFr2E8 — Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve (@kaziranga_) January 31, 2022

People can feed them from a platform that has been constructed.

Foods staple to the pachyderms including bananas, sugarcane, gram, etc will be available at the park and visitors can procure it by paying a minimal fee.