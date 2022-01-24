After a rhino was poached in Kaziranga, Special Director General of Police GP Singh said that the group involved in the killing will soon be apprehended.

Speaking to the media, Singh said that the police and forest departments have got leads about the gang that executed the rhino killing.

He added that after the killing, an operation was launched and one suspected was arrested.

The arrested person is being interrogated and further leads about the group behind the killing have been found.

Singh further informed to make the area safer for the rhinos, better security arrangements will be done.

A team of commandos will be deployed in the vulnerable areas and along with that officials in the forest area will be given satellite phones for better communications.

He also stated that drones will too be deployed for surveillance.

It may be mentioned that on January 20, after almost nine months, a rhino was killed by poachers in the Kohra Range of the Kaziranga National Park.

Sources from the forest department said that the poachers had taken away the horn.

The carcass was found in a decomposed state early in the morning of Thursday.

This is the first incident of rhino poaching in nine months. The last such incident was reported in April 2021.

The forest department as well as the police have initiated an investigation into the killing.

The carcass was found just a day after England cricketing legend Kevin Pietersen praised PM Modi-led government on dropping of Rhino poaching in Assam.

Incidents of rhino poaching saw a dip in Assam in the past few months.