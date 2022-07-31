Golaghat: A newborn elephant calf, which was abandoned by his mother, was rescued by Forest Department officials with the help of locals at Numaligarh in Assam’s Golaghat district on Sunday.

The newborn male elephant calf was abandoned by his mother in Chafela Tea Estate in Numaligarh after failing to take him with the herd two days back.

The baby elephant was trapped in a tea plantation sewer and was rescued by a team of forest officials and locals with the help of an excavator.

The rescued elephant calf was sent to the Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation Center at Panbari in Bokakhat.

The baby elephant is currently being treated at the Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation Center under the supervision of Senior Veterinarian Dr. Shamsul Ali.