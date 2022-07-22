Pathsala: A female wild elephant died of electrocution when it accidentally came into contact with a power line at Manas National Park in lower Assam’s Baska district.

The incident took place at Bhuyanpara Range of the Manas National Park.

The forest department officials said that the elephant was electrocuted after coming in contact with an electric wire.

“The elephant comes into contact with a live electric wire installed around a paddy field. The elephant sneaked into the area from the jungle in search of food. Post mortem has been conducted and the details of the report are awaited,” an official said.

In March, a 15-year-old male elephant died due to electrocution at a tea garden in the Kaziranga National Park (KNP).

According to data shared by the forest department, 113 elephants have died in Assam due to electrocution between 2009 and September 25, 2020.

Officials said that most deaths can be attributed to electrocution from sagging power lines or illegal electric fences put up by villagers to protect their crops and homes from wandering pachyderms.