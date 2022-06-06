A rare plant, which is often called as the “Indian lipstick plant”, has been rediscovered in Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh.

This “Indian Lipstick plant” has been rediscovered in Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh after over 100 years.

The rediscovery was made by the researchers of the Botanical Survey of India (BSI) recently.

The plant was first identified in the year 1912 by British botanist Stephen Troyte Dunn.

“Due to the appearance of tubular red corolla, some of the species under the genus Aeschynanthus are called lipstick plants,” BSI scientist Krishna Chowlu said in an article on the discovery published in Current Science journal.

A review of the documents and critical study of fresh specimens confirmed that the specimens were Aeschynanthus monetaria, which had never been obtained from India since 1912.

“Landslides are frequent in Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh. Developmental activities such as broadening of roads, construction of schools, new settlements and markets, and jhum cultivation are some of the major threats to this species in Arunachal Pradesh,” Chowlu said in the abstract of the Current Science report.

The plant grows in moist and evergreen forests, at elevations ranging from 543 to 1134 m.