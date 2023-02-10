Pasighat: The Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF- Wildlife & Biodiversity) cum Chief Wildlife Warden of Arunachal Pradesh has asked Deputy Commissioners of East Siang, Siang and Upper Siang to monitor the hunting of wildlife during the Unying Aaran festival- a community hunting festival of the Adi tribe living in the state, which is due on early March of every year.

PCCF (WLBT) Nyilyang Tam in an order issued on February 9 last also instructed Divisional Forest Officers of East Siang, Siang and Upper Siang districts besides Divisional Forest officers to restrain hunting of wild beasts in the name of the festival.

The PCCF also alerted Divisional Forest Officers (territorial) of Pasighat and Yingkiong besides the DFOs (Wildlife) of Daying Ering Wildlife Sanctuary and Mouling National Park in this regard.

He has asked the forest officials to create awareness against the hunting of wild beasts and impose a ban on the selling of wild meat.

“The PCCF and other top-ranking forest officials have realized that rampant killing of wild birds and animals in the name of tribal festivals is posing a serious threat to the ecosystems.

It is said that the wildlife population is gradually declining in the state due to unabated hunting and poaching by local communities on several occasions round the year.

The PCCF is all set to tour all vulnerable sites of East Siang, Siang, Upper Siang and West Siang districts this month and spread messages among local communities on the importance of wildlife conservation.