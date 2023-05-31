BASAR: Scientists from the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) regional centre at Basar and the West Siang Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) of Arunachal Pradesh have found fall army worm (FAW) infestation in the maize fields in Soi, Pagi, Gori, and Bam villages in Leparada district.

During a survey carried out from 27-30 May, the scientists found that the infestation is ‘greater than 75 per cent, destroying more than 50 per cent of the standing crop,” the ICAR regional centre of Arunachal Pradesh informed in a release.

“The ICAR regional centre has reported incidence of FAW occurring over the last four years, and has suggested that the next couple of monsoon months are a critical time,” the ICAR regional centre’s soil scientist Ampee Tasung said, and informed that the scientists have described FAW as an endemic pest.

Also read: Chowna Mein urges KVKs and ICAR to conduct more research in agriculture and horticulture

The ICAR regional centre in Arunachal Pradesh has advised the farmers to ‘take immediate control with need-based spray of Emamectin benzoate five per cent SG (0.4 g per litre water) or spinosad 45 per cent SC (0.3 ml per litre water) at 10 days’ intervals, as well as to install FAW pheromone traps @ 15 per acre for mass trapping, and to put some sand with ash (9:1) into whorls of maize plants in the field,” the release stated.

Also read: Arunachal: New green coloured tree frog species discovered