ITANAGAR: In a new addition to the zoological world, a new green tree frog species has been discovered in Arunachal Pradesh.

The discovery is made by a team of researchers from Dehradun based Wildlife Institute of India, in Uttarakhand and Dresden (Germany)-based Senckenberg Natural History Collections, and the Namdapha Tiger Reserve.

Interestingly, the frog has been named as the Patkai green tree frog (Gracixalus patkaiensis), after the historically significant Patkai hills range, where the Namdapha Tiger Reserve lies.

The frog was found by the team during a herpetological exploration in the Namdapha Tiger Reserve in 2022, and their finding was published in the latest issue of the journal Vertebrate Zoology.

The Patkai green tree frog is a small species with a body size of 23-26 millimetres.

The call of this frog is very similar to that of insects, and these frogs breed in swampy areas during monsoon season.

Glad to be a part of this amazing new discovery of Green Tree Frog from Namdapha Tiger Reserve,Arunachal Pradesh,India. Congratulations to the entire team. pic.twitter.com/uFEi6PVjqw — Majum Yomcha (@MajumYomcha) May 27, 2023

The team informed that this is the sixth new frog species discovered from the Namdapha Tiger Reserve.

The team was of the view that apart from this, such research can help in trans-boundary conservation initiatives and future recognition of the area as a UNESCO World Heritage site.