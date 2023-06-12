Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has grabbed the attention of the people and has taken the box office by storm. The Bollywood film made with a budget of around Rs 40 crore has managed to collect Rs 53 crore net at the domestic box office which is declared to be a hit.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh who shared the recent figures on Twitter said that Zara Hatke Zara Bachke crossed Rs 50 crore and even has ‘ample stamina to hit aroundRs. 70 crore.

Although the film was predicted to make a total box collection of Rs 20 crore, it managed to make a box office collection of Rs 53.55 crore.

“#ZaraHatkeZaraBachke is a HIT… Crosses Rs.50 cr [Day 10], has ample stamina to hit Rs. 70 cr [+/-]… Proves all estimations/calculations wrong of skeptics, who predicted Rs. 20 cr [+/-] *lifetime*… [Week 2] Fri 3.42 cr, Sat 5.76 cr, Sun 7.02 cr. Total: ? 53.55 cr. #India biz.”

Adarsh also said that the film turned out to be the third-biggest blockbuster film of 2023 after Pathaan and The Kerala Story.

He also claimed that success of The Kerala Story and Zara Hatke Zara Backe showed that content is king and the audiences are the kingmakers.

“#ZaraHatkeZaraBachke is the third bonafide HIT [*HINDI* films] of 2023, after #Pathaan [Jan] and #TheKeralaStory [May]… MOST IMPORTANTLY, the super-success of two *mid-sized* films [#TKS and #ZHZB] clearly indicates that *content* is KING and audiences are KING MAKERS.” tweeted Adarsh.

According to reports, Vicky Kaushal said that the film was narrated to him after the second wave of COVID when the situation was not good. There was no idea about what will be happening in Bollywood and what kind of films be made in the future in Bollywood and then a simple story like this came to him that he knew would audience could connect to. Despite the belief that the audience would connect to the film, there were times when the team was not sure about it.

Directed by Laxman Utekar the film stars Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan. Set in the small town of Indore, the film narrates the story of two college lovers, Kapil and Saumya who are fell in love with each other. The chemistry between Sara and Vicky was loved by the audience.