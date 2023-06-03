Bollywood film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan released in the theatres on June 2. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film made a decent box-office collection of Rs 5.49 crore on its opening day. The film opened well due to affordable tickets and a buy-one-get-one offer in various theatres.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the opening day box office collection on Twitter. Taking it to Twitter he tweeted that Zara Hatke Zara Bachke made a decent box office collection on day 1 and silenced people who had predicted a box office collection of Rs 2 Crore on the starting day. The film got a boost buy-one-get-one offer and the affordable pricing of the ticket which helped to make a box office collection of Rs 5.49 Crore on Friday. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has managed to collect Rs. 3.35 Crores from the Indian national chains alone.

Further, Taran Adarsh continued by tweeting that the national chains made Rs 3.35 cr on day 1, PVR made Rs 1.54 cr, INOX made Rs 1.11 cr and Cinepolis made Rs 70 lacs. The Buy-1-Get-1 free ticket offer will continue till Sunday night.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal posted on Instagram that Shoot ka pehla din aur aaj release ka pehla din… same to same gudgudi ho rahi hai! Kappu aur Somya aaj se hue aapke. Pyaar dijiyega… sahparivaar (it feels the same on the release day as on the first day of the shoot. Kapu and Somya now belong to the audience. Watch it with family and shower it with love).

Vicky is known for her impeccable acting skills in renowned films like Masaan, Manmarziyaan, Raazi, Uri: The Surgical Strike and Bhoot Part One: The Haunted while Sara is well known for Bollywood films like Kedarnath, Simmba and Atrangi Re.