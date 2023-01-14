Heart throbbing actor, Shah Rukh Khan is not just a celebrated actor in India but his popularity pans around the globe.

According to the ‘Richest actors in the world’ list released by World of Statistics on Twitter, the superstar has been ranked as the fourth richest actor in the world after Jerry Seinfeld, Tyler Perry and ‘The Rock’ Dwayne Johnson.

SRK featured as the sole Indian actor on the list with a net worth of $770 million. The list was topped by American comedian and actor Jerry Seinfeld who has a net worth of $1 billion.

The superstar fondly known as the Baadshah of Bollywood”, or “King Khan” has been starred in more than 80 films in his career spanning over three decades and is considered one of the most successful stars of global showbiz and his acting performances in the film and elegance led to his box office successes which have made him favourite among the audiences worldwide.

Although the Bollywood actor has not had a big release over the last four years but is now all set to release his much-awaited action thriller Pathaan in 25 January creating buzz across the nation.

King Khan continues to bank big from starring roles in Bollywood movies such as “Raees,” for which he earns upfront fees and a cut of the back-end for his efforts. He also cashes in on endorsement deals for dozens of brands most Americans have likely never heard of.

Shah Rukh Khan Net Worth

The 57 year old actor wealth involves from his endrosment over 14 brands including Byju’s,Dubai Tourism, BigBasket, Hyundai, Frooti, D’decor, Fair and Handsome, FoodPanda, Reliance Jio, Denver, Kent, Dish TV. Apart from this, his production house, Red Chillies Entertainment, has been scoring big with high grossers like Badla and Netflix original, Bard of Blood.

His sources of income also include the Indian Premiere League team he owns. SRK owns Kolkata Knight Riders and the West Indian domestic T20 league team T&T Knight Riders.

According to Forbes data, it shows that the charmistic actor has an average annual income of $38Million which approximately is Rs. 313 crore. SRK was at the 6th spot on Forbes India’s 2019 Celebrity 100 list with annual earnings of Rs 124.38 crores. He was ranked 13 a year before in 2019.

Top 10 Richest Actors in the World

Jerry Seinfeld: $1 Billion Tyler Perry: $1 Billion Dwayne Johnson: $800 million Shah Rukh Khan: $770 million Tom Cruise: $620 million Jackie Chan: $520 million George Clooney: $500 million Robert De Niro: $500 million Arnold Schwarzenegger: $450 million Kevin Hart: $450 million