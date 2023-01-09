Bajrang Dal recently held a protest against the upcoming movie Pathaan scheduled to be released on January 25, 2023.

Members of the Bajrang Dal, a part of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), on January 4 tweeted videos of a “protest” where they were seen destroying the posters of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming movie ‘Pathaan’, at Alpha One Mall in Ahmedabad’s Vastrapur.

The Bajrang Dal members tore down pictures of Khan and his co-stars and threatened further demonstrations if the film is released.

In a video shared by the VHP, the protesters could be seen shouting slogans and damaging property at the mall.

To control the violence, Vastrapur police rushed to the spot and detained five activists who were released later.

Moreover, the activists protested against Besharam Rang song as they alleged that the Hindu community is feeling offended by the content of the song.

Gujarat VHP had earlier said it will not allow the screening of the film anywhere in Gujarat, mainly because of the song ‘Besharam Rang’, where Padukone is seen wearing a saffron dress while dancing with Khan.

“We will not allow Pathaan’s screening in Gujarat. The protest against the movie’s release in Ahmedabad should be taken as a warning by all the theatre owners across the state. They must stay away from releasing the movie in their theatres or multiplexes,” said Gujarat VHP spokesperson Hitendrasinh Rajput.

The controversy started after Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra made his objections to the song of the movie Pathan ‘Besharam Rang’.

“The costumes in the song at first glance are objectionable. It is clearly visible that the song of the film ‘Pathaan’ has been shot with a dirty mindset,” he said.

Produced by Aditya Chopra under his banner Yash Raj Films, Pathaan stars actors Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles.