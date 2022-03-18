The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday accorded ‘Y’ category security cover to ‘The Kashmir Files’ director Vivek Agnihotri.

Sources in MHA informed that based on intelligence input, Vivek Agnihotri was accorded ‘Y’ category security, with CRPF cover across India.

Agnihotri is known for films like ‘Tashkent Files’, ‘Hate Story’ and ‘Buddha in a Traffic Jam.’

The film ‘The Kashmir Files’ focuses on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir Valley in the 1990s, has been mired in controversy since its release on March 11.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his support for ‘The Kashmir Files’ against attempts, he claimed were being made to discredit it.

Bringing out the truth in the right manner, said the PM is always in favour of the nation.

On the other hand, Opposition parties are criticizing the film for showing “half-truth”.

The lead roles in the controversial film are Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi and Darshan Kumar.

The film has been declared tax-free in several states including Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Goa, Haryana, Gujarat, and Uttarakhand.

The Assam government had announced a half-day special leave to its employees to watch ‘The Kashmir Files’.

