Coming back to all the amazing Marvel shows that you should watch, we have an entire list ready for you with reasons why you should watch those shows. These shows include all your favorite characters such as Wanda, Loki, Daredevil, Iron Fist, Ms. Marvel, and a lot more. Keep reading to see which Marvel shows you should watch:

Daredevil

Undeniably, the best show that Marvel has ever created. Charlie Cox outdid himself as he took on the role of Matt Murdock, who is a lawyer by day and a superhero by night. The best part about Daredevil is that he is blind, but the radioactive chemicals that made him go blind also heightened his other senses. Matt takes on the responsibility to save New York City from a rich crime lord called Wilson Fisk or the Kingpin. In the process, Matt also meets other significant people in his life such as the Punisher and Elektra.

The best part about the show is the irony that Matt works as a lawyer and often the things that he does as a vigilante goes against what he does as a lawyer, which is why Matt usually finds himself in a position of conflict with his moral standings.

Ms. Marvel

One of the more recent shows that came out was Ms. Marvel, which revolves around the story of Kamala Khan, who is a Pakistani-American girl from New Jersey who is a huge fan of the Avengers and Captain Marvel. The show was so good that it did not disappoint fans at all. The best part about the show was how it delved deep into Pakistani culture and traditions. The show also revolves around how Kamala gets her powers in the first place and, learns about her lineage. This movie also sets the plot for the upcoming movie The Marvels.

There is a lot that is revealed about Kamala towards the end of the show and it was the kind of twist that would have you on the edge of your seat. So be sure to watch Ms. Marvel to see its brilliant execution.

Loki

Ever wondered what happened after the events of Endgame when Loki stole the Tesseract? That is exactly what Loki is about as it continues his story after he steals the tesseract and causes a ripple in time. Even though the start of the show was pretty slow, it eventually picked up pace and got a lot better. Loki is told to fix the mistakes that he had made and honestly, with Loki being Loki, that is something that he is incapable of doing.

Loki also introduced Kang the Conqueror in the show, which marks the beginning of the Kang story arc. This is how the next phase for the Avengers will start as they eventually take on Kang.

Hawkeye

Hawkeye has most certainly been one of everyone’s favorite Avengers. The story of Hawkeye explains what happened to Clint after the events of Avengers Endgame. After the death of his close friend, Natasha also known as Black Widow, he spends most of his time mourning. In the show, we are also introduced to Kate Bishop, who is a huge fan of Hawkeye and she starts training under him as his protégé.

We get to see a very familiar villain in the show, and as a hint, you should know that this villain was also in Daredevil. That’s right, the show features Wilson Fisk as the villain again. The duo between Hawkeye and Kate Bishop is brilliant as he paves Kate’s way to become the next Hawkeye and be an Avenger too potentially.

Wrapping Up

These are some of the best shows by Marvel that you should watch. They give you the perfect kind of character development and story writing that really have you asking for more. So be sure to get a subscription to Disney+ so that you could watch not just these, but also other amazing Marvel shows as well such as Iron Fist, The Defenders, Jessica Jones, and a lot more!