Actress Bhumika Chawla made her Bollywood debut with Satish Kaushik’s film Tere Naam alongside Salman Khan. The actress made a shocking revelation that she did a screen test for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film, Bajirao Mastani and has been replaced by Kareena Kapoor Khan in Jab We Met. She recently acted in the film Kis Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali took years to direct Bajirao Mastani while she has been working on the idea of the film since his hit movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam was being shoot. Later the role of Mastani was played by Deepika Padukone and Bajirao by Ranveer Singh. The film was released in 2015 and Priyanka Chopra appeared as Kashibai.

In a recent interview, Bhumika said that she was supposed to work in Bajirao Mastani which was a lot of years ago but then over the years, things changed. Her screen test was conducted soon after the film Tere Naam. The actress said that she was doing a photo shoot with Sanjay Leela Bhansali while holding a tray full of diyas, and one of the diyas spilled on her silk saree and caught fire.

Meanwhile, she also said that she was supposed to act in Jab We Met and Munnabhai MBBS. At the end, the role went to Kareena Kapoor and Vidya Balan respectively.

Moreover, the actor played the role of Pooja Hegde’s sister-in-law in the film Kis Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film also stars Palak Tiwari, Shehnaaz Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal, Venkatesh Daggubati and Jassie Gill in key roles. Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari made her Bollywood debut through this film. The film was released on the occasion of Eid.

Bhumika is yet to announce her next Bollywood film. She was last seen in the Tamil thriller Kannai Nambathey.