The versatile actress Taapsee Pannu is well known for her acting prowess in addition to her bold fashion choices. She always creates a buzz whenever she shares pictures on her social media handle.

Pannu recently posted some stunning pictures in Barbie-inspired look on Instagram. “Bend it like…,” Pannu wrote in a caption

The actress appeared captivating in her attire and her beautiful styles went viral in no time on social media with a number of likes and comments.

The actress’s ensemble features a white bra top that involves a flattering V-neckline. She paired the outfit with a vibrant pink shiny mini skirt, adorned with white lining and a seductive side slit, showcasing her impeccably toned legs. She layered the attire with a pastel pink furry jacket.

Taapsee opted for knee-high white boots to complement her look. She completed the look with nude eyeshadow, highlighted blushed cheeks, and glossy nude lipstick. Taapsee embraced her beautiful natural curls, leaving them cascading down in an open hairstyle with a middle parting.