The teaser of the upcoming web series Taali was released on Saturday (July 29).

Taali stars Sushmita Sen in the role of the popular transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant.

The teaser portrays Shreegauri Sawant’s college days to her significant contribution that led to revolutionising the transgender movement in India.

Sushmita is seen in a powerful and intense avatar saying that she wants self-respect, honour and freedom.

The story depicts activist Shreegauri Sawant’s struggle to recognize the third gender in India.

Talking about the web series, actor Sushmita Sen said that it is a story of Shreegauri Sawant journey that beholds struggle, resilience, and indomitable power.

Sushmita is proud and grateful to bring this challenging journey that witnesses a revolution for the transgender community and is excited to associate with Viacom 18.

Taali is written by Kshitij Patwardhan and produced by Arjun Singh Baran, Kartk D Nishandar and Afeefa Nadiadwala.

The web series also stars Ankur Bhatia, Aishwarya Narkar and Hemangi Kavi and is created by Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartk D Nishandar

Shreegauri Sawant is a transgender activist from Mumbai.

She was one of the petitioners in the NALSA case filed in 2013.

National Legal Services Authority of India (NALSA) filed the case to legally recognize the “third gender” in the country that does not fall in the category of the male/female gender.

She is also the director of Sakhi Char Chowghi, an organisation that supports the transgender community and HIV/AIDS patients.

She was also the first transgender to petition in the Supreme Court for the right to adoption for the transgender people in 2014.