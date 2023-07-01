Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen unveiled the motion poster of Taali on Friday. Dropping the poster on Twitter, the actor wrote, “Laakh gira de bijli mujhpe, mai toh satrang banu. #HappyPride.” The actor chooses the Pride month to share the poster with the audience

The poster features a third-gender box ticked with a bindi. The actor’s forehead is showcased and her sharp-eyes hint the biographical series to be intriguing. Her intriguing dialogue, “Main taali bajati nahi bajwati hoon.” has increased the curiosity among people.

Taali is based on the life and struggle of Mumbai transgender activist Gauri Sawant.

Earlier, Sushmita Sen posted a video on Instagram announcing that she has wrapped the shoot of the series. She thanked the director, Ravi Jadhav for being one of the calmest and most humane director she have ever worked with. The actor announced the web series Taali on October 2022.

Taali is directed by Ravi Jadhav and will be released on JioCinema. The web series also stars Ankur Bhatia, Aishwarya Narkar, Krutika Deo and Hemangi Kavi.

According to sources, it has been revealed that Sushmita Sen took six months to agree to the script and has acted with great dedication and if any line was changed or added to the script, the actor would instantly tell that such line does not exist.

One of the fan commenting on it said that this is going to be epic while another person said that the web series is going to rock on theatres talents, performance meets beauty with flawless acting skills.