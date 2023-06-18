Netflix has recently announced the cast for South Korean survival drama Squid Games second season.

The second season will include new actors Im Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Sung-hoon and Yang Dong Geun joining the game show.

Despite including a new cast the old actors of the first season including Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-Hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo will be seen in the web series.

Directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, the teaser of the second season was released on June 12.

The video teaser shows the cast members approaching towards a podium with green and red buttons.

According to reports, the new season of Squid Games will feature 456 contestants competing in challenges for a prize money of $4.56.

The second season will not include the deadly games but the show will maintain its horror and thrill.

Netflix will release the new season named Squid Game: The Challenge in the month of November.

The fans are eagerly excited after the announcement of its cast in social media.

The web series has received major recognition after being nominated at the Emmy Awards in the Best Drama Category.