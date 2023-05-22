Get ready for another season of Squid Game, but there is a different twist this time. Netflix has announced the return of the iconic dystopian South Korean web series, Squid Game: The Challenge. The new season will take the form of a reality show spin-off rather than the usual life-or-death games that were depicted in the first season.

To win a handsome prize money of $4.56 million 456 contestants will be seen competing with each other in a series of non-lethal challenges. The season will be as thrilling and exciting as the earlier one but is a departure from the deadly games.

Netflix has confirmed that Squid Game: The Challenge will hit screens in November though the exact date has not been revealed yet.

Earlier this year, the Squid Game faced controversy so had to shift gears and introduce it as a reality show in the upcoming season. Reports surfaced about subpar conditions during some of the games, which sparked outrage among viewers.

In response to it, Netflix decided to change things and present a new season that provides an opportunity for the contestants to exhibit their skills and determination in a less perilous environment.

Meanwhile, as it is Squid Game there will be plenty of twists, turns, and intense challenges that will keep the viewers hooked up to the screen.

Directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, the web series was released in 2021 and has grabbed the attention and imagination of audiences worldwide which turned out to be the most-watched series on Netflix.