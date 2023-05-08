Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor was among the celebrities who attended King Charles III’s Coronation Concert. After the coronation ceremony, King Charles and Queen Camilia’s Coronation Concert took place at Windsor Castle on the East Lawn of the castle’s ground. Sonam performed a spoken word performance introducing Steve Winwood and the Commonwealth virtual choir at the event. The actor dressed up in a floor-length printed gown designed by Anamika Khanna and Emilia Wickstead.

The actor’s floor-length gown features an off-the-shoulder neckline flaunting her decolletage a band detail around the shoulders extending into a full skirt lined with architectural godet pleats, a cinched waistline, and a floor-length hem.

Sonam shared a series of pictures on social media saying that he is honored to attend the unforgettable occasion of the Coronation Concert by wearing the collaborative vision of the two incredible designers from the two countries that I can call home. She also said that historic moments call for fashion moments.

According to the sources, the gown has been designed by Emilia Wickstead and Anamika Khanna contributed to the Calico-inspired print to make the attire look perfect at the Coronation Concert. Anamika Khanna took inspiration from the 17th and 18th-century Calico prints, a commodity commonly traded between India and the UK.

Meanwhile, Sonam paired the gown with dainty earrings, a statement ring, and high heels. Sonam choose a side-parted wavy open locks, subtle smoky eye shadow, darkened brows, mascara on the lashes, rouged cheeks, glossy blush lip shade, light contouring, dewy base, and beaming highlighter.