Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, United States, and has undergone surgery. The actor was shooting in the US where he suffered a nose injury.

According to sources, Shah Rukh Khan was shooting for a project in Los Angeles and he ended up hurting his nose and was immediately rushed to the hospital as his nose began bleeding.

Reportedly, the doctors informed that he need to undergo a minor surgery to stop the bleeding and there was nothing to worry about and after the operation, the actor was seen with a bandage on his nose and has returned back to India.

Speaking about Shah Rukh Khan’s acting front, the actor made a grand comeback to the big screen with Pathaan after a hiatus of almost three years.

SRK will next be appearing in the upcoming film Jawan directed by Atlee and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Gauri Khan.

Jawan is an action thriller based on the story of a man driven by personal vendetta to rectrify the wrongs in the society, based on a promise made years ago. The person comes up against a monstrous outlaw with no fear, who has caused extreme sufferings to many. SRK will be playing double role in the film. Jawan also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara and features Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt in guest appearances.The film will be released on September 7.

Moreover, SRK will also be making a cameo appearance in Tiger 3. The actor will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki’. Dunki will be marking his first on-screen appearance with Taapsee Pannu. The film will be released in December.