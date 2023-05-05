Shah Rukh Khan’s Bollywood Blockbuster Pathaan becomes the first Hindi film to be released in Bangladesh. Pathaan directed by Siddharth Anand will be released in Bangladesh on May 12. The film also stars John Abraham as the antagonist, with Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles.

Expressing happiness on the film’s release in Bangladesh, Nelson D’Souza of YRF said that cinema has always been a unifying force between nations, races, and cultures. It transcends borders, galvanizes people, and plays a significant role in uniting people. He is excited and thrilled that Pathaan has done historic business worldwide and now will get a chance to entertain audiences in Bangladesh.

He also said that Pathaan will become the first Hindi film to release in Bangladesh post-1971 and is thankful to the authorities for their decision. He understood that Shah Rukh Khan has a tremendous fan following in Bangladesh and Pathaan is the latest offering from YRF’s Spy Universe and is the perfect film of SRK and Hindi cinema to release the Indian culture and glory of Indian film in Bangladesh.

Moreover, Pathaan marks the successful comeback of Shah Rukh Khan to the silver screen after a span of four years. It is the biggest Indian hit of this year with a worldwide box office collection of around ?1050 crore. Other high-grossing film of YRF’s Spy Universe includes blockbusters like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, and War.